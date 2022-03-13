Spokane’s Disposal Pass program hopes to help residents get rid of extra waste

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you need help removing some extra waste from your home, the city’s got you covered.

As part of Spokane’s Neighborhood Clean-up program, residents can now request a disposal pass. These passes help residents remove extra waste by distributing vouchers to the Waste to Energy facility. The passes cover up to $25 in tipping fees and are only available for individual use.

The Disposal Pass program makes getting rid of garbage more affordable to Spokane residents. In 2021, the program collected 456.54 tons of waste, equating to $58,407.52 in fees.

There are certain types of waste that must be disposed of separately, otherwise it could result in some fees. Check out the full Solid Waste Disposal Guide to know what you can and can’t bring.

Passes can only be redeemed at the Waste to Energy facility at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. If you’re interested in the program, you can sign up for a disposal pass here.

