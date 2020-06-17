Spokane’s Derek Ryan ready to re-join Calgary teammates in quest for Stanley Cup

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Hockey League has been on pause since early March because of coronavirus, but they are scheduled to return to training camp next month. Spokane native Derek Ryan will join his Calgary Flames teammates as they try to win a Stanley Cup.

Ryan joins us to discuss being in quarantine while moving into a new house, and getting ready to say goodbye to his famiy as he returns to the bubble of the NHL.

With no fans in the stands, the playoffs will be different than anything we’ve ever seen, but Ryan says it will be the team that’s able to find its own energy and motivation that will win it all.

