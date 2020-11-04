Spokane’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge as health district cancels weekly briefing

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 97 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and one more person has died, according to an update from the Spokane Regional Health District.

The rise in cases marks 10,396 people to test positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. A total of 212 people have died.

The continued surge in cases comes as the Spokane Health District announced Wednesday its decision to cancel the weekly coronavirus briefing as questions remain over who is leading the county’s pandemic response.

READ: SRHD cancels weekly briefing as questions about health officer’s status linger

Up until last week, that person was health officer Dr. Bob Lutz. Administrative Officer Amelia Clark fired Lutz last week, saying he needed to submit his resignation letter by 4 p.m. Friday, but Lutz chose not to do so. He cannot be formally terminated from his position until the health board votes to do so; that vote is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m.

The SRHD has continued to report daily case numbers, though there is no opportunity for journalists to ask questions about data and trends. Spokane County has seen a large peak in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

