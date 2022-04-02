Spokane’s Casper Fry closing this month

SPOKANE, Wash.– Casper Fry in Spokane is closing its doors.

The southern-inspired restaurant’s owners said on Facebook they were selling so they could “attain a little better quality of life for ourselves.”

The Facebook post thanked everyone for the support and love they’ve shown the restaurant over the 10 years it’s been open.

“We value each and every one of you. We’re grateful to have made so many new friends along the way. We are eternally grateful for every coworker/crew member/friend, who has helped make ten years of Southern comfort, hospitality, and Southern food a possibility in our South Perry neighborhood. Our highest praise to so many of you, you know who you are! It took all of you to make this possible. THANK YOU!”

Casper Fry will be open during its normal dining hours, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 16.

