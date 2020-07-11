Spokane’s Black Lives Matter mural to share the stories of individual artists

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sixteen letters, three words, and one monumental movement.

A Black Lives Matter mural is taking shape in Spokane, with each letter telling a different story. Sixteen artists of color were selected by Terrain, a local arts non-profit, to make their voices heard.

You’ll find the mural at 244 West Main. Digital ad companies Seven2 and 14four own the building and donated the canvas, painting the letters to be filled in.

