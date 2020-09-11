Spokane’s Black Lives Matter mural t-shirts are now for sale

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many of you have seen the Black Lives Matter mural in Spokane. The bold, vibrant letters are hard to miss when driving down West Main. Now, you can help the artists spread their message by representing the movement in style.

Black Lives Matter mural t-shirts are now for sale, but you’ll want to hurry! Local arts non-profit Terrain says 60 shirts were bought in the first hour of sales.

“When we completed the BLM Mural back in July, we gave a commemorative shirt to all the artists involved,” it reads in a post on Terrain’s Facebook page. “Many of you requested we do a run of tees for the public, and, well, here you go!”

Terrain selected 16 local artists of color to paint the mural and make their voices heard back in June. Employees at 14Four and Seven2, two digital advertising companies, volunteered the canvas.

According to Terrain, all proceeds from shirts bought will go to The Black Lens, a local independent publication that focuses on news, events, and issues of importance in the Black community.

