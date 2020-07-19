Spokane’s Black Lives Matter mural finished

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Black Lives Matter mural spanning the length of the building shared by Seven2 and 12four has been completed.

The collaborative project was started by 14Four and Seven2, two digital advertising agencies that wanted to turn the innocuous wall into a 140-foot mural. Local arts nonprofit Terrain selected 16 artists of color, who filled up the canvas over the course of a week.

Artists plan to have the mural finished Monday.

A Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spokane is finished. 16 artists painted the 16 letters. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/yg98OPreDm — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) July 19, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.