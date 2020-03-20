Spokane’s Beckman wins Bob Clarke Trophy as WHL’s top scorer

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Copyright5 4 News Now

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that forward Adam Beckman has earned the Bob Clarke Trophy as the Western Hockey League’s top scorer for the 2019-20 regular season. Beckman finished the season with 48 goals and 59 assists for 107 points in 63 games.

A third-round pick by the NHL’s Minnesota Wild last summer, Beckman returned after a breakout rookie season and didn’t skip a beat, ranking among league leaders in all offensive categories, including: goals (1st), assists (t-3rd), points (1st), plus-minus (5th), shots on goal (1st), power play goals (2nd) and game-winning goals (2nd).

The Saskatoon, Sask. product piled up 33 multi-point games, including three hat tricks and three five-point efforts. He scored multiple goals eight times and set a new franchise mark with goals in ten-straight games from Dec. 7 – Jan. 13.

The record-setting goal streak was part of a WHL-best 18-game point streak that extended until Jan. 25. After one scoreless outing on Jan. 26, the sharpshooting winger then scored a point 11 consecutive contests from Jan. 29 – Feb. 21. He earned the WHL’s On the Run Player of the Week award twice.

Beckman was the only WHL skater to reach the 100-point milestone this season and is the first to eclipse the mark for Spokane since Mitch Holmberg secured the Bob Clarke Trophy with 118 (62 goals, 56 assists) during the 2013-14 campaign. Beckman, Holmberg and Ray Whitney (1990-91; 185 points) are the only three Chiefs to win the league’s scoring title.

In just two WHL seasons and 132 total regular season games, Beckman has scored 80 career goals, adding 89 assists for 169 points. His 1.28 points per game rank 10th in franchise history, just above Spokane native and current Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (1.27).

Beckman was originally selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft (96th overall).

The Bob Clarke Trophy, awarded annually to the WHL’s Top Scorer, is named after the WHL and NHL legend known to many as one of the toughest and most skilled to ever play the game. Clarke played two seasons in the WHL and captured the WHL scoring title in both those campaigns. The 1967-68 WHL season saw Clarke collect an astounding 168 points (51G-117A) in 59 appearances. During the 1968-69 season, Clarke registered 137 points (51G-86A) in only 58 games as he helped his hometown Flin Flon Bombers claim the 1969 WHL Championship.

From there, the product of Flin Flon, Man., went on to play 15 NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, including captaining the Club to two Stanley Cup Championships. He was awarded the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on three occasions and was named an NHL All-Star four times.

spokane chiefs pr