Spokane’s Baby Bar requiring guests to show proof of COVID vaccination

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — No vaccine, no service.

Spokane’s Baby Bar has initiated a new policy requiring all visitors to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

It is a policy that is becoming more common across the country in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases at bay, especially as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise.

Owner Tim Lannigan, who also owns Neato Burrito, said it is “silly” not to be requiring proof at this point as COVID is surging in Spokane again.

“This is about our customers and our co-workers and that’s it. It’s just about what keeps the people who come here safe,” Lannigan said.

Baby Bar opens at 5 p.m. and proof of vaccination will be required any time after that. As for Neato Burrito, a vaccine policy is not in place, but customers are expected to wear a mask.

“They want everyone vaccinated when they eat, but they’ll start checking after five,” Lannigan said.

Baby Bar is small; it is only 20 feet by 20 feet and has a capacity of 25 people, making it hard to socially distance. Lannigan said it is just too small of a space to not have masks.

“We started noticing a trend of people coming in and so we decided it would be best just to mask everyone and start asking for the cards,” he said. “99.9 percent of the negative feedback is from people who are not our customers, and who have not been customers. They all have an opinion about it, but they’re not the people who come in here.”

