Spokane’s annual Turkey Trot going virtual this year

Thousands of people gathered at Manito Park for the annual Second Harvest Turkey Trot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s Turkey Trot may look a bit different, but the goal remains the same: help feed those in need this holiday season.

The annual event, hosted by the Bloomsday Road Runners Club, is typically hosted on Thanksgiving Day. It draws hundreds to Manito Park, who track a few miles ahead of their big turkey dinners.

In an effort to keep people safe amid the pandemic, this year’s run will be virtual; meaning that you can trot where and when you want.

Those looking to participate can sign up here and add a donation, which will go directly to 2nd Harvest Food Bank. The food bank helps feed families right here in the Inland Northwest.

