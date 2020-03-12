Spokane’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — The St. Patrick’s Day parade held annually in downtown Spokane has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, which organizes the event, said the decision was made at the recommendation of public officials.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in Spokane County, but there are 366 confirmed in the state and 29 people have died from the virus. Western Wahington has been hit the hardest and has put restrictions in place for large gatherings. Governor Jay Inslee banned events of 250 people or more in King, Snohomish and Pierce County.

That ban does not apply to eastern Washington at this time, but Mayor Nadine Woodward and officials from the Spokane Regional Health District recommended that the Spokane community pratice social distancing as a precaution.

Local agencies will meet on Thursday to discuss canceling events and possible school closures.

