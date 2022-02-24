Spokane’s annual Point-in-Time Count begins Thursday

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane’s annual Point-in-Time Count begins Thursday.

The count is essentially a point-in-time census of the homeless population in Spokane County. This census is conducted every year to give every federally-funded community a snapshot of homelessness where they live.

The 2022 count starts February 24 with the sheltered count, followed by the unsheltered count February 25 through March 1.

According to the City of Spokane, the census shows much more than how many people are homeless in Spokane.

“We learn more about who is living in homelessness in Spokane County; why they are homeless, what barriers they are facing, as well as, key data points that can impact how new programs are designed,” the city said.

