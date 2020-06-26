Spokane’s annual GreekFest canceled due to pandemic

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s annual Greekfest has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival has been held annually for 84 years at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Festival organizers posted the following message to Facebook:

“Dear Spokane Festival Friends, With great sadness, we have decided to not hold a Greek Festival this year, due to the uncertainties with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Not holding an event that has been held continuously for 84 years was not easy. Our parish did not make this decision lightly but was made with love and concern for the members of our church and of the greater Spokane community. If we can offer a Greek gastronomic event of some limited sort later in the year, we will notify you here. In the meantime, our parish continues to pray for all the people of Spokane, especially the workers in all areas who strive to keep our community healthy and safe. Thanks again for all your support over the years, and we hope to see you again soon!”

The annual festival celebrates all parts of Greek culture, including food, drinks and dancing.

