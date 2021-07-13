Spokane’s Andrew Kittredge added to Major League Baseball All-Star Game
SPOKANE, Wash. — There were two late additions to the American League roster Monday night for Tuesday’s All-Star game in Denver, Spokane’s Andrew Kittredge of the Tampa Bay Rays was one of them.
Kittredge is a first-time All-Star and well deserving this season with a 1.47 ERA over 43.0 innings pitched.
Kittredge is a replacement for Seattle Mariner Yusei Kikuchi who was a scratch because he wasn’t ready to pitch due to his rest.
Kittredge is a former Ferris Saxon who went on to the University of Washington.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.