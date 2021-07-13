Spokane’s Andrew Kittredge added to Major League Baseball All-Star Game

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — There were two late additions to the American League roster Monday night for Tuesday’s All-Star game in Denver, Spokane’s Andrew Kittredge of the Tampa Bay Rays was one of them.

Andrew Kittredge of the Rays and Taylor Rogers of the Twins have been named All-Star replacements for the inactive Gerrit Cole and Yusei Kikuchi. — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 13, 2021

Kittredge is a first-time All-Star and well deserving this season with a 1.47 ERA over 43.0 innings pitched.

Kittredge is a replacement for Seattle Mariner Yusei Kikuchi who was a scratch because he wasn’t ready to pitch due to his rest.

Kittredge is a former Ferris Saxon who went on to the University of Washington.

