Spokane’s air quality moves to moderate range for first time in a week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality rose into the moderate range on Saturday as rain swept through the region.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Air Quality Index sat at 58, a notable improvement from the 400 range it was in last week.

The Air Quality Index works by monitoring how many pollutants are in the air on a scale of 0 to 500. As the AQI value rises, so does the level of health concern for the general population. When air quality reaches the hazardous range, it means the entire population is more likely to be affected.

Spokane’s air was considered hazardous last Saturday, prompting the city to temporarily open a Clean Air Center. That center has since closed.

