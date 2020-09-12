Spokane’s air quality turns hazardous as wildfires burn down the coast

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality dropped to the hazardous range on Saturday as wildfires continue to burn in Washington and down the West Coast.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the air quality in Spokane sat at 312. It starts to be considered unhealthy when it surpasses the 100 level, and is considered hazardous anywhere after 300.

Forecasters warned of smoke settling over the region this weekend as a result of wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and California. You can track wildfires in Washington and North Idaho as they’re updated here.

While the smoke lasts, experts with the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency suggest staying indoors. If you have an air conditioning unit, make sure to turn it off or put it on an air filter setting.

