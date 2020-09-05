Spokane’s air quality drops to ‘moderate’ as Evans Canyon Fire burns in Yakima County
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality moved to the moderate range on Saturday, as the Evans Canyon Fire continues to burn 115 square miles in Yakima County.
As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Spokane’s Air Quality Index shows pollutant levels at 60. Those levels start to become unhealthy when they hit 100.
The index is updated each hour. To learn more, click here.
This story will be updated.
