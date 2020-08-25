Spokane’s air quality drops to ‘moderate’ amid surrounding wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality has dropped into ‘moderate’ range due to smoke from surrounding wildfires.

According to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, the air quality index is currently around 62. ‘Good’ air quality encompasses values between 0-50.

This air quality could pose some risks for people with certain health conditions.

Several regional fires are contributing to the smoke including the Palmer Fire near Oroville and the Badger Lake Fire south of Cheney.

