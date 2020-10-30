Spokane’s air quality drops into ‘very unhealthy’ range as wind kicks up dust
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality dipped into the “very unhealthy” range Friday afternoon following high winds and blowing dust.
The National Weather Service in Spokane warned of blowing ash across eastern Washington and into North Idaho, which could cause some low visibility in certain areas.
A Wind and Blowing Dust advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.
The “very unhealthy” air quality index is due to pollutants in the air and people are encouraged to stay indoors.
The latest updates on local air quality can be found here.
