Spokane’s air quality drops into ‘very unhealthy’ range as wind kicks up dust

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality dipped into the “very unhealthy” range Friday afternoon following high winds and blowing dust.

The National Weather Service in Spokane warned of blowing ash across eastern Washington and into North Idaho, which could cause some low visibility in certain areas.

Plumes of blowing dust and ash continue to drift across ERN WA and North Idaho. If you have any reports of blowing dust and/or blowing ash lowering visibility you would like to report please tweet them to us at @NWSSpokane #WAWX #IDWX pic.twitter.com/tS4k94XO3m — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 30, 2020

A Wind and Blowing Dust advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

WIND ADVISORY: It's a windy day across the region. Some places have already had wind gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is currently in effect in the Moses Lake/ Wenatchee areas until 6 p.m. tonight. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/OD6hWAhYKS — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 30, 2020

The “very unhealthy” air quality index is due to pollutants in the air and people are encouraged to stay indoors.

The latest updates on local air quality can be found here.

