Spokane’s air quality considered unhealthy for some groups

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s air quality reached the ‘unhealthy for some groups’ range on Wednesday, as crews battled wildfires across the state.

Air quality starts to be considered unhealthy when air pollutants are measured above a level of 100. As of Wednesday evening, Spokane’s air quality index sat at 106.

Crews are currently battling a 300-acre wildfire near Spangle. In Yakima, crews are working to control the Evans Canyon Fire, which has burned over 20 square miles near Naches and is forcing people from their homes.

