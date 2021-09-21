Spokane’s 85th annual Greek Festival returns this weekend

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Enjoy a taste of Greece at Spokane’s annual Greek Festival.

The festival kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. It is a beloved Spokane tradition that has been held annually for 85 years.

It is hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and features a variety of traditional Greek foods.

Menu items include warm gyros drenched in tzatziki sauce, Greek-style sausage on pitas and delicious fries made with Greek seasoning and feta sauce. Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with homemade baklava and kourambiethes (shortbread cookies).

The festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Church tours will be held daily at 12:30 p.m, 4:00 p.m, and 6:00 p.m. The last tour will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

Those planning to attend the festival should bring a credit card or cash, as well as a mask.

