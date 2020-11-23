Spokane’s 2021 National Geographic Live series canceled due to COVID-19

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — WestCoast Entertainment announced Monday that scheduling uncertainties caused by COVID-19 have forced organizers to cancel the 2021 National Geographic Live season in Spokane.

The show was scheduled for summer of next year.

“Over the past six seasons, we have been proud to partner with STCU to bring the National Geographic Live speaker series to Spokane, highlighting some of the most wonderous achievements, sensations and stories from around the world,” President of WestCoast Entertainment Justin Kobluk said. “We look forward to the time when we are able to bring this remarkable series back and be awe-inspired again in the future.”

National Geographic Live season ticketholders have been contacted by email and will automatically receive a full refund.