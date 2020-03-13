Spokane Youth Sports suspends all activities indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

FreeImages.com/Christopher Bruno

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Youth Sports Association is suspending all activities until further notice amid heightened coronavirus concerns, its executive director announced on Thursday.

The suspension includes indoor soccer and indoor flag football, as well as all practices, games, and other scheduled activities at the SYSA Indoor Sports Center.

Executive Director Philip J. Helean cited prioritizing everyone’s health and safety as the reason for suspending activities.

“Our hope is that we can resume the current seasons as soon as possible,” said Helean.

READ: Spokane Schools restricts activities involving more than 250 people

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.