Spokane YMCAs reopen under Phase 2 with appointment-only fitness zones

SPOKANE , Wash. — The YMCA branches in Spokane are now open under Phase 2 of Safe Start, but you can’t just walk in and work out anymore.

Right now, the YMCA is not taking walk-ins at all. They’ve reopened by appointment only.

Each branch will have fitness zones which will include areas on the wellness floors and weight equipment.

You have to be pre-registered to reserve your time in a fitness zone.

Reservations for fitness zones open 24 hours in advance of the day/time you wish to come to the Y.

There can be no more than 5 people per zone, per hour.

When it’s time for your appointment, they ask that you arrive 15 minutes early to get your temperature checked, sign a waiver of consent and more.

They ask that you wear a mask at all times except when you’re actively exercising.

At this time, people who are 65 and older or who have underlying health issues are not allowed back until Phase 3.

You can register to use a fitness zone online or by calling (509) 777-9622.

You can find all of these details and much more on the YMCA of the Inland Northwest website.

