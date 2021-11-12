Curbside yard and food waste pickup soon to be put on hold for winter

SPOKANE, Wash.– You might want to move cleaning up your yard before winter up on your to-do list.

The City of Spokane said on Tuesday it will be pausing curbside yard and food waste pickup for the winter. The last day will be Dec. 3, 2021.

The optional Clean Green curbside yard and food waste collection service runs from March through November.

Just because curbside pickup is put on hold, that doesn’t mean you can’t keep recycling and composting food and yard waste. The scraps and everything else you’d normally put in the 96-gallon green yard waste cart can be taken to the city’s Waste to Energy facility. The minimum charge is $6.11 for clean green material in 2021. It will go up a little to $6.29 in 2022. There is also a $2 self-haul fee.

So, pick up your leaves, pumpkins and pine needles now so you can get them hauled away.

You can learn more about the service’s suspension on the city’s website.

