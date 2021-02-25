Spokane yard waste collection resumes March 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane curbside yard and food waste pickup will resume on Monday, March 1.

With recent snow, customers may not have a lot of yard waste, but can use the green carts to dispose of food scraps and food-soiled paper. Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags and leftovers. Greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper egg and berry cartons, as well as paper grocery bags with food scraps are also acceptable.

When the time comes, grass, leaves, pine needs, pine cones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings and small branches will also be accepted. If you still have a Christmas tree, you can cut it up and put that in your green bin, as well.

Yard and food waste carts will be collected the same days a garbage cans, then composted at a local facility.

If you need to sign up for yard waste services, you can call 311 to add it to your account. The cost is $17.79 per month and service will continue through November.

