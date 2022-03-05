Spokane Women’s Club looks to turn things around financially, keep building off the market

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash.– The historic Women’s Club of Spokane is struggling to stay above water financially.

It’s been a fixture in the community for more than a century. It’s now struggling financially because of the pandemic and has to choose which bills it can pay. All the costs that go into keeping the building alive have the Spokane Women’s Club at the bottom of its savings.

The vast majority of its funding comes from renting out its beautiful space. That has not been an option because of the pandemic.

Women in Spokane started the women’s club more than 100 years ago as part of the suffrage movement. Now, the non-partisan club works to support community events and uplift women and children.

“We’ve held two blood drives, hosted the Afghan refugees when they came in, we offered up the space for free. It was wall-to-wall full of people. We had the mayor come, it was amazing, said Susan Kuhner, the Membership Secretary of Spokane Women’s Club.

Those community-oriented events the club wants to live on in Spokane’s future. Club volunteers say now is a more important time and ever to invest in something that will bring the community back together.

The Spokane Woman’s Club is hosting a fundraising gala in May and they hope to raise awareness for the romance and beauty of this building. You can find information about that here.

The volunteers of The Spokane Woman’s Club are hoping to keep this building a fixture of our community. If they don’t get the fundraising they need in time though, this place could go on the market. ⁦@kxly4news⁩ pic.twitter.com/a4BXy3KjN7 — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) March 4, 2022

