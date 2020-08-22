Spokane woman zip ties hopeful messages to Monroe St. Bridge to ward off suicide attempts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman wants people on the brink of suicide to know they are loved, and their lives matter.

“Change the perspective of that from the suicide bridge to the bridge of hope,” said Cassie Bond.

She zip tied 100 notes along the Monroe St. Bridge in Spokane, a site where dozens of people have jumped to their deaths.

A few hundred people have signed a petition asking the mayor and City Council to install placards along the bridge. The messages Bond put up are just laminated cards and won’t last forever. She even saw a person tear one down.

“Somebody is feeling some type of sadness right now, some type of depression or anxiety,” said Bond.

Bond says she found herself in a dark spot two years ago.

“I won’t get too far into details, but there were times in that year I really wanted to give up,” said Bond.

She never did, and two years later, she’s reminding others there is hope.

“Just with the 100 notes it takes about a week, a week and a half to do,” said Bond.

You’ll see her efforts the next time you’re on the Monroe St. Bridge. One hundred notes zip-tied on both sides with messages meant to speak to someone’s soul: “Don’t stop. Don’t give up. We care about you. You’re loved.”

Dozens of people have ended their lives on this bridge. Hundreds more have been close to letting go. Between 2005 and 2017, Spokane Police responded to 380 suicide attempts.

One man survived the fall in April 2017. Firefighters found him clinging to the rocks. The force of the impact ripped his clothes off.

Bond doesn’t know how long her messages will survive.

“ I actually drove by the street the other day and somebody was pulling one off as I drove by,” said Bond.

She created an online petition, asking the mayor and City Council to install permanent placards along both sides of the bridge.

“Just anything that somebody can’t rip off and throw away would be amazing,” said bond.

Nearly 300 people have signed their names so far.

Most people who think about suicide do recover. Help is available 24 hours a day. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

