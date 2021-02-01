Spokane woman possibly abducted by boyfriend, taken to Montana

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office

LAKE COUNTY, Montana — Authorities are searching for a Spokane woman believed to have been abducted by her boyfriend and taken to Montana.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Korrine Peterson may have been taken against her will by John Monday, also of Spokane.

Authorities first received a report about the possible abduction around 12:45 p.m. Monday. At that time, the couple were believed to be in a remote area west of Lake County, possibly near the Irvine Flats area. They are believed to be in a red, two-door car, but there is no information available about the make, model or license plate.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, Peterson or Monday, is called to call 911 with their location. Officers have been conducting extensive searches of county roads, but have been unable to find them.

Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office



Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office





COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.