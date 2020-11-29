Spokane woman decorates 30-foot Christmas tree in honor of her 92-year-old mother

SPOKANE, Wash. — Even with so much sadness in the world, good is shining through.

That’s the message Karen Kearney wants to spread, especially to her 92-year-old mother, Rita.

“My mom has always been my rock,” Kearney said. “I thought something that would be really appropriate would be to honor her by lighting a Christmas tree.”

Kearney says she doesn’t know if her mom will see another Christmas, so she wanted to light a 30-foot tree in her yard, shining bright for everyone who needs a little light during what she calls a dark year.

“When you have light, you get rid of the darkness and so that’s what I wanted to do — to just give some light and know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” said Kearney.

To make it even more special, she put her a star on top that’s been in the family for a long time, Kearny said.

Kearney is no stranger to helping the community. Last year, she started a library for the homeless and put together a new social gathering space for senior citizens.

