Spokane woman among new appointees to WA Women’s Commission

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee appointed three women to the Washington State Women’s Commission this month, including Anna Franklin, Quinn Dalan and Vicki Lowe.

Anna Franklin is the director of clinical effectiveness at Providence Health Care in Spokane, where she has worked 27 years. Her role sees her addressing all social aspects of healthcare in the community, and she has been on Providence’s Ethics Committee and served as the chair of their Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity Committee.

Quinn Dalan is the executive director of the Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services, where she works to help women, especially those in marginalized groups, move past institutional barriers. Dalan also serves YMCA Yakima’s iMentor program and others, and has spent most of her career in the town, where she began as a prosecuting attorney.

Vicki Lowe is the executive director for the American Indian Health Commission in Sequim, an evolution from when she started her career in healthcare, where she saw the struggles Native Americans faced trying to reach health care services. Lowe is also a member of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe in Washington and the Bella Coola First Nation in Canada.

“These three women have invaluable knowledge and expertise of the ways in which different socio-economic factors impact women in our state,” said Gov. Inslee. “I know that they will be valuable additions to the Commission and I look forward to working with them to make Washington a more equitable state.”

YWCA Spokane CEO Regina Malveaux was named the director of the Commission in August.

“I am extremely excited to have such a talented and experienced group of appointees as we continue the important work of the Women’s Commission,” said Malveaux. “The Commission’s mission of improving the lives of every woman in the state of Washington by ensuring equitable opportunities and removing systemic barriers has never been more important. Together, with the passionate women who serve on the Commission, I look forward to working toward a day when every woman will be healthy, safe, prosperous and empowered to achieve their full potential.”

