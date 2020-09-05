Spokane woman aims to donate books about Black people to Little Free Libraries

SPOKANE, Wash. – One Spokane woman is on a mission to diversify Little Free Libraries in Spokane. She’s going around to different libraries in the city, and around the county, to help amplify Black voices.

Stacie Collier noticed in her own Little Free Library she didn’t get many books where there was a good representation of different diversities.

She tried putting her own books written by – or were about – Black people.

“Those books fly off the shelves. The need or the demand is there, just the supply seems to be a little not a present,” she said. “I don’t know if that was just mine or around the community.”

So, Collier decided to check out 20 different little libraries in the community, finding a handful that had one book by a person of color.

“I think it’s easy to overlook and to really kind of center whiteness, because that’s what we see and that’s what tends to be present in our bookshelves, and our libraries and our communities,” she said.

She then started purchasing books to donate herself, then asking others to help buy some to continue amplifying Black voices.

“I just really hope the folks that are finding those books are seeing themselves in those books, or seeing perspectives that maybe they hadn’t seen before,” she told 4 News Now.

Collier said she felt responsible to the community in doing this. With the Black Lives Matter movement in full force in the last few months, she wanted to help in some way.

“I think of Cornel West who said that ‘Justice is what love looks like in public.’ If I wanted to love my community, then I need to find ways to be equitable in all sorts of different ways, and identify needs that are there or needs that other people tell me about,” she said.

Since June, she’s dropped off 90 books to 32 different libraries. She’s upped her goal constantly.

There are also about 300 Little Free Libraries in the community.

“Long term, I’d like to get to every single one and that’s just a drop in the bucket,” she said.

Even if it’s a drop in the bucket, a single book, she’s trying to create some sort of change.

“As we continue to have a little bit of momentum toward these larger system goals, I think it’s hopefully something where we can keep that momentum going and continue to do better in our communities,” she said.

Those who want to help Collier in purchasing these books can check out this link from Auntie’s Bookstore. Collier said the store is allowing people to buy them off the wishlist with a discount.

