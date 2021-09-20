Spokane woman accused of driving impaired, crashing car with child inside

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman is accused of driving impaired and crashing her car while a child was inside.

A release from the Washington State Patrol said 33-year-old Kristina Slater was driving westbound on I-90 when she crashed into the jersey barrier on the Keefe Bridge.

Slater was injured and taken to Deaconess Hospital. The 10-year-old girl who was in the car was not injured.

WSP charged Slater with driving under the influence.

