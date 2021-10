Spokane water department fixing leak on Boone Ave

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane’s water department is fixing a leak on Boone Ave.

Westbound Boone is reduced to one lane between Madison and Cedar Streets.

The Water Department is fixing a leak on Boone Avenue. Westbound Boone is reduced to one lane between Madison and Cedar Street. Repairs should be finished before your evening commute. #SpokaneStreets — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 26, 2021

Repairs are expected to be finished before the Tuesday evening commute.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.