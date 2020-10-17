Spokane Veterans Home staff member in isolation after contracting COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A staff member at the Spokane Veterans Home tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home.

The Veterans Home was the site of several COVID cases early in the pandemic, but the facility says that rigorous testing, ample PPE supplies and surveillance has helped them curb transmission.

The facility is working with the Spokane Regional Health District to make sure they are following procedures.

