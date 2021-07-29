Spokane Veterans Home resident tests positive for COVID
SPOKANE, Wash. — A resident tested positive for COVID-19 at the Spokane Veterans Home on Tuesday, the first time in months.
It happened while residents were receiving rapid COVID tests and one returned positive. The Veterans Home then did a PCR test, which was sent to a lab and came back positive as well.
Over the past week, the Veterans Home also had two staff members test positive.
The resident has been transferred to Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.
The last resident to test positive there was on October 3 of last year.
RELATED: Spokane Veterans Home resident tests positive for COVID-19
RELATED: Veterans receive COVID vaccine at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
RELATED: Another Spokane Veterans Home employee tests positive for COVID-19
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.