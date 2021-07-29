Spokane Veterans Home resident tests positive for COVID

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A resident tested positive for COVID-19 at the Spokane Veterans Home on Tuesday, the first time in months.

It happened while residents were receiving rapid COVID tests and one returned positive. The Veterans Home then did a PCR test, which was sent to a lab and came back positive as well.

Over the past week, the Veterans Home also had two staff members test positive.

The resident has been transferred to Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

The last resident to test positive there was on October 3 of last year.

