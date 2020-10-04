Spokane Veterans Home resident tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A veteran at the Spokane Veterans Home has tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs said Saturday.

The veteran tested positive during a routine test and has been transferred to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center for further treatment.

The positive test result comes just days after three employees at the home recently tested positive.

According to a release, all residents will continue to be tested every three to seven days until two weeks have passed since the last person has tested positive.

“I want to acknowledge the incredible work that is being done by our entire Spokane Veterans Home team,” said Patrick McNabb, Spokane Veterans Home administrator. “Our dedicated staff leave their home each day to serve our veterans and their families with the utmost compassion. I want to personally thank each and every one of them for their perseverance and passion to serve our heroes.”

READ: Third Spokane Veterans Home employee tests positive for COVID-19 within one week

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.