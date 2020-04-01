Spokane Veterans Home employee tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An employee at the Spokane Veterans home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is now self-quarantining at home, a spokesperson with the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs said.

The home will be conducting temperature checks for all residents over the next two weeks and staff will begin wearing masks when caring for residents during that time.

The Spokane Veterans Home also provided additional cleaning in areas of the building where the employee had worked.

All residents, staff, and their family members at the home have been notified.

RELATED: A list of local stores participating in senior and at-risk shopping hours

RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.