Spokane Veterans Home contract employee tests positive for COVID-19, currently self-isolating

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — An employee at the Spokane Veterans Home has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

The Veterans Home says the employee did contract work with them, providing therapy services to residents. They were reportedly wearing appropriate PPE while working at the facility, and last worked on July 11 and had passed a daily screening for fever or other symptoms.

The contractor felt symptoms on July 13 and was tested on July 16.

The Veterans Home says that staff and residents who had direct contact with the employee are being tested, and all staff are screened daily.

