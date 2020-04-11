Spokane Veterans Home confirms 11 total COVID-19 cases among residents

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional ten residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Spokane Veterans Home, according to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.

That makes a total of 12 residents who have tested positive for the virus at the home. One of those residents died earlier this week.

According to a release, all positive cases have been reported in one area of the facility. Staff at the home are working to control the spread from making its way to other parts of the home.

“We are learning from the experiences of other long-term care facilities and working to defeat this enemy that has come through our door,” said Lourdes E. Alvarado-Ramos, director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. “Our team is working around the clock to care for our residents and prevent further spread of the virus.”

The Veterans Home’s employee screening process has been reviewed by a MultiCare team, which determined all CDC and DOH protocols are being followed at the facility.

It was the MultiCare team that recommended more patients be tested, ten of which came back positive for the virus. Seven residents tested negative, and one is still awaiting results.

Staff at the home have been wearing additional PPE and have ramped up cleaning measures since two of the home’s residents initially tested positive last week.

