Spokane veteran wins $5.4 million Lotto jackpot

by Matthew Kincanon

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Spokane army veteran is now a millionaire because he won a $5.4 million jackpot.

On August 11, 59-year-old Ken was doing his daily routine. He went to City Food Mark on Ash and 2nd to get a few things including a couple of HIT5 and Lotto tickets for the night’s drawing.

Usually, he said he would fill out a slip with his own numbers. However, because he couldn’t find his slip and didn’t want to hold up a line of customers he let the machine decide for him.

The next day, Ken woke up a millionaire. He said he didn’t believe it at first.

“Sometimes when I’ve played before, I’ve thought I’ve won something, but when I double-checked the numbers, they were for the drawing the day before or something like that,” he said. “I’ve won $150 before and once won $1,000 maybe 15 years ago, but I never thought I’d win a jackpot. I thought this just has to be wrong.”

Even after the numbers and dates matched, he still wasn’t convinced. The night before he was scheduled to claim his prize at NorthTown Mall, Ken scanned his ticket at a local gas station.

“I definitely held my breath when I scanned the ticket,” added Ken. “But after seeing what it said on the screen, I took a few deep breaths, put the ticket back in my pocket and walked out to my car as calmly as possible.”

Other than a few repairs around the house, he has no plans for his newfound fortune at the moment. He just plans to take it all in, have a nice dinner with his brothers, and then think about what’s next.

