Spokane venues light up red as live events industry buckles under COVID-19 cancellations

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane venues are lighting up red on Tuesday to join the #RedAlertRESTART event nationwide.

The Spokane Public Facilities District says this red-light takeover is to pressure Congress into passing the Restart Act to save the live events industry, which they say has been financially devastated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WeMakeEvents—a national coalition of businesses, unions and trade organizations—the live events industry employs more than 12 million people, most of whom have lost their jobs and income.

The Public Facilities District says that $6.7 million worth of revenue has been lost and more than 29,000 jobs have been affected.

