Spokane Valley’s Unleash Academy hopes to ease the lives of those living with canines

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A new training center in Spokane Valley hopes to help families enjoy life with a canine companion.

The recently opened Unleashed Academy offers Autism and Psychiatric service dogs, pre-trained puppies, and dog training lessons.

The new 5,000 square foot facility on E Sprague Ave is owned by Mary Davies, who has served over 2000 families already and wants to give back to the community with this new facility.

“We’re going to be offering a variety of dog training obedience classes, sled dog pulling, and free informational classes,” Davies said. “These are all things the everyday pet owner can participate in.”

The facility hopes to give furry family members in the Spokane County region multiple options for care and service. It’ll include countless classes, including puppy, leash walking and fitness classes, and AKC assessors for dog training, along with dog grooming.

“Several members of our behavioral team have completed personal coaching and training with Cesar Milan and we’ve adopted his calm-confident approach to create a well-behaved dog and confident human leader,” Davies said.

You can find the new facility at 16614 E. Sprague Ave, which is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. You can visit them online here.

READ: Celebrate National Puppy Day by sending us your pictures

READ: Need to relax? Visit Spokane’s new meditation and healing studio

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.