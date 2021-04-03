Spokane Valley’s Hull twins help lead Stanford to women’s NCAA Championship game

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Eric Gay Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) reacts after scoring against Louisville during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two Spokane Valley natives are heading to the women’s NCAA Championship game.

Lexie and Lacie Hull, who graduated from Central Valley High School in 2018, helped lead Stanford to a 66-65 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

What a finish! @StanfordWBB holds off S. Carolina by one point to advance to the championship game. @lexiehulll finishes with 18 points, 13 rebounds. Congrats to the Hull twins. One more win! #WomensFinalFour pic.twitter.com/xOpe7FQlbZ — Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) April 3, 2021

Lexi finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cardinal now head to the title game and will play the winner of the UConn-Arizona game.

