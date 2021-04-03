Spokane Valley’s Hull twins help lead Stanford to women’s NCAA Championship game

Erin Robinson
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
The Final Four Is Set. A Recap Of Tuesday’s Action And Lookahead To What’s Next.
Eric Gay

Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) reacts after scoring against Louisville during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two Spokane Valley natives are heading to the women’s NCAA Championship game.

Lexie and Lacie Hull, who graduated from Central Valley High School in 2018, helped lead Stanford to a 66-65 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Lexi finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cardinal now head to the title game and will play the winner of the UConn-Arizona game.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.