Spokane Valley’s Hull twins help lead Stanford to women’s NCAA Championship game
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two Spokane Valley natives are heading to the women’s NCAA Championship game.
Lexie and Lacie Hull, who graduated from Central Valley High School in 2018, helped lead Stanford to a 66-65 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Lexi finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
The Cardinal now head to the title game and will play the winner of the UConn-Arizona game.
