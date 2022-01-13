Spokane Valley YMCA shuts down before and after school programs

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Staffing shortages at the Spokane Valley YMCA forced it to temporarily shut down its before and after programs.

The program runs Thursday and Friday and around 40 families are impacted by this closure.

In light of recent school closures, many kids are not learning in person and now they are unable to participate in extracurricular activities. It’s not only a concern for the staff, but for the safety of students as well.

While Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal said he plans to keep classes in person, some Spokane Valley schools are already preparing to transition to remote learning.

Rachel Clevinger says her daughter struggled with online learning. She received an email Wednesday morning about her daughter’s school, Liberty Lake Elementary, possibly going remote.

“When we did full remote learning a couple years ago it was just so hard to get her to sit down at the computer,” said Clevinger.

Clevinger also works at home to accommodate for her two other kids. Her company has asked employees to come back to work in person but she hopes to carry on from home, especially with possibly another year of online school.

