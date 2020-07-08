Spokane Valley White Elephant store closing on July 12

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The White Elephant Spokane Valley location will serve customers one last time on July 11. The next day, they will close for good.

On June 7, the family announced the closure of both locations, including the store on Division. Since the announcement, they started liquidation sales and the family said the stores would close when everything was sold.

We are open Monday through Saturday 9am to 6pm | Closed Sundays! The last day to experience our valley location is Saturday, July 11th. Posted by The White Elephant Stores on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

White Elephant has been a Spokane staple for 74 years. The Spokane Valley store was the first one John Conley opened after being discharged from the Navy.

As for the iconic white elephant ride that sits outside the store for children to ride — the family told 4 News Now in a previous interview that ideas were being thrown around about its. No decision has been announced.

