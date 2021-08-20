Spokane Valley Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Walmart in Spokane Valley will be temporarily closed for cleaning, and customers will have to shop at another location for a couple days.

Walmart said it will temporarily close the store at 5025 E. Sprague Ave. on Friday, Aug. 20, starting at 2 p.m. It is part of a company-initiated program to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly sanitize the building.

The company said it will be closed on Saturday as well and will reopen on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. The closure will also give associates time to restock shelves and prepare for the store’s reopening.

“As an essential business and a member of the Spokane Valley community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” the company said in a statement.

Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, Walmart said it wants to help health officials working against the pandemic. This why they are closing the Spokane Valley store to clean it.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” they said. “Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

In counties where there are mask mandates, the company said associates will be required to wear masks inside facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers.

When the store reopens Sunday, Walmart will continue conducting associates health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

“In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock,” they said.

If associates choose to get their vaccinations elsewhere, the company will provide two hours of paid leave. Those who get the vaccine receive a $150 bonus and up to three days paid leave, should they experience any adverse reaction to the vaccine.

“These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers,” they said. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

