Spokane Valley Transfer Station remains open for essential trips

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Transfer Station will maintain its normal hours, seven days a week open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at its location at 2405 N. University Road.

Restrictions are in place to limit trips to the station and prohibit the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Spokane Valley asks those who normally transport their own waste to the facility to limit trips to transport essential garbage only. Essential garbage means all garbage that would spoil or cause a health hazard if not thrown away.

Non-essential garbage includes items like lawn-clippings or old furniture that does not spoil and can be disposed of later.

These restrictions will limit lines and wait times at the facility.

Additionally, customers need to bag all garbage before arriving at the station and expect longer wait times and lines.

