Spokane Valley trampoline park opens early, despite statewide restrictions still in place

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The doors are open and kids are jumping at Altitude Trampoline Park in Spokane Valley.

4 News Now stopped by on Friday to find out how they opened their doors, when most gyms and recreation centers are still closed.

The park’s Facebook page shows they opened Wednesday. Under Governor Inslee’s new “Healthy Washington” guidelines, they shouldn’t be open till this upcoming Monday- and even then, the go ahead comes with pretty strict boundaries.

This isn’t the first time Altitude Trampoline Park has pushed the envelope on following state issued guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Just three months ago, they were issued a fine of nearly $10,000 by the Department of Labor and Industries for not following Governor Inslee’s “Safe Start” mandate that applied at that time.

L&I confirmed with 4 News Now on Friday they have had new complaints since Wednesday. We reached out to the owners for a statement, but have yet to hear back.

