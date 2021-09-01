Spokane Valley shooting suspect wanted for attempted murder

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A woman accused of shooting a man in Spokane Valley is now wanted for attempted murder.

Sabrina M. Heaton, 31 is wanted for allegedly shooting a man and running away on Thursday. She remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Spokane Valley Police said Heaton was last seen driving a black Volkswagen convertible. They located her car and identified another woman who was with her at the time of the shooting.

Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute over a car that quickly escalated. They added Heaton and the victim have only known each other for a short time, and the incident was not related to domestic violence.

The victim remains in the hospital, but is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

